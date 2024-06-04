Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Iran's new FM visits Lebanon, Syria on first international trip

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, right, speaks at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, June 4, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Omar Sanadiki/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AP

Hezbollah

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with Syrian President Bashar Assad on Tuesday in his first international trip.

Kani, who was in Lebanon the day before, met with Syrian officials including Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

Iran and Russia have been the main backers of Assad during Syria’s 13-year conflict that has killed half a million people and displaced half the population.

Over the years, Syrian government forces have taken control of most parts of the country with their help.

This is Bagheri Kani's first trip abroad.

His predecessor, Hossein Amirabdollahian, a hard-liner close to the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, died in a helicopter crash on May 19 in a mountainous area near Iran’s border with Azerbaijan, along with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and a delegation of other officials.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..