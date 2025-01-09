Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon’s president

After a prolonged presidential vacuum lasting over two years, Lebanon’s parliament on Thursday elected Joseph Aoun, the country’s army commander, as head of state. Aoun’s election comes at a critical time for the crisis-stricken nation, which is grappling with political instability, economic collapse, and the aftermath of a 14-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Aoun, 60, received 99 votes in the second round of voting, surpassing the two-thirds majority required under constitutional rules. His election followed months of political stalemates and intense negotiations, culminating in a pivotal endorsement by Hezbollah-backed candidate Suleiman Frangieh, who withdrew from the race on Wednesday.

A Historic Opportunity for Dialogue

In his first address as president, Aoun highlighted Lebanon’s need to address pressing domestic and regional issues. Speaking about Lebanon’s relationship with neighboring Syria, Aoun emphasized the importance of initiating “a serious and fair dialogue” to resolve outstanding disputes.

“Based on the rapid regional changes, we have a historic opportunity to start a serious and fair dialogue with the Syrian state with the aim of addressing all the outstanding issues between us, especially the issue of respecting the sovereignty and independence of both countries, controlling the borders in both directions, and not interfering in the internal affairs of either of them,” Aoun said.

Challenges Ahead

Aoun’s presidency begins amid daunting challenges. Lebanon’s economy remains in shambles after six years of financial crisis that have decimated its currency and left much of the population in poverty. The country’s political system, plagued by sectarian divisions, will test Aoun’s ability to unify rival factions and implement the reforms required to secure a long-delayed IMF bailout.

International observers have welcomed Aoun’s election, seeing it as a stabilizing factor in a volatile region. Backed by the United States, Saudi Arabia, and European nations, Aoun is positioned to spearhead efforts to rebuild Lebanon’s war-torn infrastructure and negotiate the terms of the ceasefire with Israel.

A Balancing Act with Hezbollah

Aoun’s relationship with Hezbollah, a powerful political and militant group, will be critical in shaping his presidency. While he has avoided direct confrontation with Hezbollah in the past, analysts note his independence in navigating Lebanon’s delicate political landscape.

“He has never had a conflictual relationship with Hezbollah, but he has also never acquiesced to Hezbollah,” said Randa Slim, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.