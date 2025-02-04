Iran: Israel more ‘isolated’ since war with Hamas

Iran's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Israel has become more "isolated and infamous" since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Abbas Araghchi claimed Israel's achievements in its 15-month war against Hamas militants were minimal, including mainly "destroying people's homes".

He also stated Israel has not won the war based on its own goals.

"In reality what happened was that they were forced to sit down and talk to the same Hamas they intended to destroy," he added.

Iran is the main supporter of Hamas and other militant groups that fought Israel.

Tehran has faced a series of military setbacks, including Israeli forces significantly degrading Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon as well as an operation that badly damaged Iran's air defences.