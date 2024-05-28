Anitta brings Brazil to the world with ‘Baile Funk Experience’ tour

Anitta is not only a Brazilian superstar. She's also a huge cinephile. When working on new music, Anitta says she often writes from the perspective of a film theme or character. While working on "Lose Ya Breathe," a track off of her latest album "Funk Generation," Anitta says she was inspired by Angelina Jolie's 1998 film, "Gia."

"I'm obsessed with movies," said the musician. "There is this scene that it's like her first photoshoot when she comes on the fence and does this aggressive, crazy attitude. And, that's what defined, like the top model. It was more about like the attitude."

The "Envolver" singer doesn't hold back when performing on stage, she's known for her dance moves and went viral for her signature booty shake in 2022. She's currently making her way across the globe for the Baile Funk Experience tour.

"That was kind of also the reason why we wanted to do concerts that feel more intimate because I knew that then we could set the vibe properly like in Brazil."

"We heard from the people that went to Mexico; they were all like, 'Wow, it felt like I was in Brazil. I felt like I took a flight. I went to Brazil for two hours, and then I came back home,'" she said after performing at the first stop of the tour in Mexico City.

The Baile Funk Experience follows Anitta's sixth studio album, "Funk Generation," where the singer who used to be known as MC Anitta stepped back into her baile funk roots to bring Brazil's popular genre to the mainstream.

"The reason why I accepted to do a tour is because I love this album so much," said Anitta.

The singer is not the biggest fan of touring due to the heavy amounts of travel and having to live out of bags and hotels.

"It can be a little too much, but I love this album of these songs so much it turns me up."

While reflecting on her career, the Grammy-nominated artist says that this time around, she no longer cares about gaining more popularity. All she wants is to make good music and have a good time.

"I was trying to please and I was concerned if I was going to make it. And now I'm just like, 'I don't care. I already made it,'" she said. "I just want to have a good time. And if this good time comes with a lot of numbers, great. If it comes with small numbers, great."

Recently, Anitta lost hundreds of thousands of followers when she released the music video for her song, "Aceita," which translates "to accept" in Portuguese.

The video contains references and symbols to Candomble, an Afro-Brazilian faith with blended Yoruba, Bantu, Gbe and Catholic influences.

"I always knew that this was going to happen because I know people have a lot of prejudice, but I don't care."

The video shows the Brazilian singer engaging in her spiritual practice.

Anitta previously addressed the backlash on social media, reminding fans that she's openly spoken about her faith in the past. Although her follower count continues to drop, the Brazilian recording artist is happy she no longer has to worry about the online trolls interacting with her artwork.

"I was actually kind of happy because then the less judgmental people that you have into your things, the less like bad energy that you have on people, like looking at your stuff. I just rather them be very far apart so I can do what I want for the ones that like it."

Anitta is currently on tour for the Baile Funk Experience tour through June.