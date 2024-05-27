Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Jabeur too strong for Vickery at Roland Garros

Tunisian Jabeur celebrate win   -  
Copyright © africanews
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

France

Ons Jabeur downed Sachia Vickery in the opening round of the French Open on Monday for only her seventh win of the year.

American wildcard Vickery saved four set points on her serve in the eighth game, but Jabeur closed it out in the next game and raced into a 4-0 lead at the start of the second set.

"Well, I'll see that match after match. I aim for a deep run. As I said earlier, I did a wonderful preparation. I practiced a lot, and I never dropped a set during practice sessions. I hope that I will see that again on the major courts, such as Philippe Chatrier, and I hope to get the upper hand every time. But I will see it point after point, ball after ball, game after game, and we'll see," said Jabeur. 

The number eight seed went on to serve out a 6-3, 6-2 victory, but only after Vickery had saved a match point in the penultimate game.

Tunisia's Jabeur - a Roland Garros quarter-finalist for the first time in 2023 - will meet Anhelina Kalinina or Camila Osorio in the second round.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..