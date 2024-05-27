Jabeur too strong for Vickery at Roland Garros

Ons Jabeur downed Sachia Vickery in the opening round of the French Open on Monday for only her seventh win of the year.

American wildcard Vickery saved four set points on her serve in the eighth game, but Jabeur closed it out in the next game and raced into a 4-0 lead at the start of the second set.

"Well, I'll see that match after match. I aim for a deep run. As I said earlier, I did a wonderful preparation. I practiced a lot, and I never dropped a set during practice sessions. I hope that I will see that again on the major courts, such as Philippe Chatrier, and I hope to get the upper hand every time. But I will see it point after point, ball after ball, game after game, and we'll see," said Jabeur.

The number eight seed went on to serve out a 6-3, 6-2 victory, but only after Vickery had saved a match point in the penultimate game.

Tunisia's Jabeur - a Roland Garros quarter-finalist for the first time in 2023 - will meet Anhelina Kalinina or Camila Osorio in the second round.