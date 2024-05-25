Zambia's Barbra Banda scores twice as Orlando Pride win 8th straight game

Women Football
Barbra Banda scored two goals and the Orlando Pride beat the Portland Thorns 2-1 on Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium to extend their winning streak to eight games.
Banda now has eight goals in six National Women’s Soccer League starts, and the first-place Pride (8-0-3) became the first team in league history to win eight matches in a row.
Banda headed in a rebound off a corner kick in the 30th minute. She scored her second goal in transition in the 40th minute, dribbling by her defender and goalkeeper Shelby Hogan before shooting into an open net.
Izzy D’Aquila, scoring her first NWSL goal, got one back for Portland in the 71st minute, collecting a cutback pass from Olivia Moultrie and finishing from close range.
Moultrie became the youngest player in league history to record 10 assists in all competitions.
Portland (6-4-1) pushed for an equalizer and had a header go off the bar, but the Pride held on.
Go to video
Man United's Onana prioritizes mental health after rough start
01:29
Paris Olympics: Barbie launches dolls of female athletes
Go to video
Football: Mohamed Camara hides the badge in support of LGBTQ
01:00
Zamalek win CAF Confederation Cup after win over Berkane
01:55
Al Ahly and Esperance Tunis prepared for CAF Champions League final
01:05
Brazil wins bid to host 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup