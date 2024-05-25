Zambia's Barbra Banda scores twice as Orlando Pride win 8th straight game

Barbra Banda scored two goals and the Orlando Pride beat the Portland Thorns 2-1 on Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium to extend their winning streak to eight games.

Banda now has eight goals in six National Women’s Soccer League starts, and the first-place Pride (8-0-3) became the first team in league history to win eight matches in a row.

Banda headed in a rebound off a corner kick in the 30th minute. She scored her second goal in transition in the 40th minute, dribbling by her defender and goalkeeper Shelby Hogan before shooting into an open net.

Izzy D’Aquila, scoring her first NWSL goal, got one back for Portland in the 71st minute, collecting a cutback pass from Olivia Moultrie and finishing from close range.

Moultrie became the youngest player in league history to record 10 assists in all competitions.

Portland (6-4-1) pushed for an equalizer and had a header go off the bar, but the Pride held on.