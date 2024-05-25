Palestine welcomes ICJ ruling, urges immediate implementation to halt Gaza offensive

Palestine has expressed strong approval for the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) recent provisional ruling, which demands an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza. The Palestinian U.N. Ambassador, Riyad Mansour, alongside other Arab nation representatives, has called for the prompt enforcement of this ruling to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.

"We welcome these provisional measures, including stopping the military operation in Rafah," said Mansour. "We believe that the provisional measures of the ICJ also previously asked for stopping all military operations in the Gaza Strip and stopping these crimes and potential crimes of genocide against our people in the Gaza Strip."

The ICJ's decision comes amid ongoing violence in Gaza, particularly in the southern city of Rafah. The court has also called for the reopening of Gaza's crossing with Egypt to facilitate the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to the beleaguered Palestinian population.

Mansour emphasized the legal obligations that bind Israel, noting that as a signatory to the Genocide Convention and a party to the ICJ, Israel must comply with the court's rulings. "Israel has to abide by the decisions and the demands from the ICJ," he stated, underscoring the clarity of the Genocide Convention in such matters.

Surrounded by ambassadors from Arab nations, Mansour highlighted the collective resolve of the 22-member Arab group at the United Nations, along with support from the 120-member Nonaligned Movement, African nations, and other allies, to ensure the ICJ's ruling is upheld. These groups are determined to push for the implementation of U.N. Security Council and General Assembly resolutions that call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"This is critical to save lives and to allow our people to start attending to the wounds inflicted upon them by this aggression of Israel," Mansour declared.