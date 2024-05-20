DRC: Coup attempt leader killed by Congolese army

The Congolese army claims to have killed Christian Malanga, the leader of Sunday's foiled coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The national contingent also claims to have arrested around fifty people, including three American citizens.

Gunfire erupted around 4am in the capital Kinshasa as gunmen attacked the presidency in the city centre.

The leader of the opposition in exile in the United States, Christian Malanga, has been identified as being behind the attack on the Palais de la Nation. He was reportedly neutralised during the assault.

Early on Sunday, Malanga posted a live video of the interior of the presidential palace on a Facebook account that appeared to belong to him. Surrounded by armed men, he threatened Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi.

Christian Malanga Musumari, a 41-year-old Congolese from the diaspora, is a former soldier by training. He lived in the United States for a long time before standing for election as a member of the opposition in the 2011 legislative elections in the DRC. He was arrested before the elections for being openly anti-Kabila.

General Sylvain Ekenge, an army spokesperson, confirmed the assault on the presidency but did not clarify whether President Felix Tshisekedi was present during the attack. Simultaneously, another assault occurred at the home of Vital Kamerhe, a prominent parliament member expected to become the next Speaker. Moto Muhima reported that two guards and an attacker died during this incident.

The violence had repercussions beyond the DRC's borders. A shell fired from Kinshasa landed in Brazzaville, the capital of the neighboring Republic of Congo, injuring several individuals.