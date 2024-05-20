DR Congo says 'coup attempt' sought to 'destabilize state institutions'

The Congolese government has condemned what it called a coup attempt on President Felix Tshisekedi.

A statement from the ministry of communication and media said the attack aimed at destabilizing the country's institutions.

Residents of the capital Kinshasa expressed shock at the events of Sunday morning.

“In any case, we're in a democratic country, so we can't accept these kinds of coups that are attempted at any time. This country has a president, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, President of the Republic (Democratic of Congo). The enemies of peace are always looking for a coup d'état,” said Didier Tshinzu, a resident of Kinshasa.

The government statement cited Christian Malanga, a self-exiled political figure as the mastermind.

The African Union chief also condemned the coup attempt in a statement on Sunday.

There's been no word from the Congolese presidency on the matter.