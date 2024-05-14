Welcome to Africanews

South Africa's Ramaphosa to sign health insurance bill into law

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a media conference at an EU Africa summit in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Johanna Geron/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to sign a national health bill on Wednesday, aiming to ensure health coverage for all citizens, according to the country's presidency.

The bill, widely supported by voters, comes just before the May 29 national election, posing a significant test for the ruling African National Congress.

Costing billions, the bill was approved by lawmakers last year and will be rolled out gradually.

It seeks to overhaul the healthcare system, addressing deep racial and social disparities persisting since the end of apartheid. However, business groups oppose it, fearing disinvestment and economic damage. Despite the signing, experts doubt immediate changes.

