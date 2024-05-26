President Ramaphosa pledges billions for skills training, vows to end load shedding

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised significant investment in skills training to boost the economy. He made this declaration on Saturday during the ANCs final rally ahead of the country’s main election on May 29

The ANC is under unprecedented pressure to keep hold of its parliamentary majority in Africa's most advanced country.

"We are also going to spend quite a lot of money, billions, training people to get skills, skills that can be best used in our economy. Because our objective is to create quality jobs and in order to do so we want to build industries, we want to localize so that more and more products are made here in South Africa." Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa said.

ANC president says they are collaborating closely with various stakeholders to put an end to the intermittent electricity power crisis.

"We will also end load-shedding. We will complete the work, that is the excellent work that has already been done to tackle our electricity crisis."

Several polls have the ANC's support at less than 50%, raising the possibility that it will lose its majority this time and have to form a national coalition to stay in government.