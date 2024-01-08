President Ramaphosa not ill but at home - spokesperson

The South African presidency has refuted social media claims suggesting President Cyril Ramaphosa's illness and hospitalization in Pretoria.

President Ramaphosa's absence from a recent ANC meeting in Mpumalanga province led to speculation about his health. The ANC explained his nonattendance, citing an unexplained "emergency."

To address the rumours, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya clarified on social media that the president is well, was not hospitalized, and no emergency occurred.

Magwenya emphasized that President Ramaphosa chose to spend the day at home, preparing for a busy week, dismissing the rumours as "malicious."