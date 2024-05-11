Mbappe confirms he will leave PSG at the end of the season

Kylian Mbappe has officially confirmed he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The France World Cup winner, who is out of contract in June, announced he will not be renewing his deal with PSG in a video released on social media site X.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since his pending departure was first reported in February, but Mbappe has yet to reveal which club he will be joining.

In the statement, Mbappe confirmed he will play his final home match for the club on Sunday when Toulouse visit Parc des Princes.

Two away league matches - against Nice and Metz - will follow before the recently crowned Ligue-1 champions' season comes to an end with a Coupe de France final against Lyon at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.