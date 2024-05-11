Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mbappe confirms he will leave PSG at the end of the season

The France World Cup winner, who is out of contract in June, announced he will not be renewing his deal with PSG in a video released on social media site X.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By AP

France

Kylian Mbappe has officially confirmed he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The France World Cup winner, who is out of contract in June, announced he will not be renewing his deal with PSG in a video released on social media site X.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since his pending departure was first reported in February, but Mbappe has yet to reveal which club he will be joining.

In the statement, Mbappe confirmed he will play his final home match for the club on Sunday when Toulouse visit Parc des Princes.

Two away league matches - against Nice and Metz - will follow before the recently crowned Ligue-1 champions' season comes to an end with a Coupe de France final against Lyon at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..