Russian foreign minister discusses bilateral relations with Sierra Leone counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently hosted his counterpart from Sierra Leone, Timothy Kabba, in Moscow for discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Kabba extended congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection victory and subsequent inauguration.

"Today I am very pleased to be here to help deepen and strengthen cooperation between our countries. And I would like to congratulate President Vladimir Putin on his confident victory and his inauguration today and wish him and all the Russian people further prosperity.”

Lavrov characterized Sierra Leone as Russia's longstanding and dependable partner in Africa. He revealed plans to expand diplomatic outreach by opening new missions on the African continent, with Freetown being a priority for this year. Lavrov emphasized the importance of translating decisions into action, indicating active steps toward this objective.

“(We plan to) open new diplomatic missions on the African continent, including in Freetown. In Freetown, we expect to do it this year, before the end of this year. All the necessary decisions have been made, it is necessary to implement them, which is a practical task, and we are working on it.”

Furthermore, the Russian minister highlighted potential collaboration in peaceful nuclear energy. This included discussions about the prospect of constructing a nuclear power plant in Sierra Leone.