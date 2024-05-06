Uganda: The cultural village offering visitors a show of age-old traditions to boost tourism

Away from the hustle and bustle of the busy Ugandan capital Kampala, tourists are getting a taste of the "real" Uganda in rural Mukono.

The Ewaffe Cultural Village is a place where visitors are given an immersive experience of the traditional and cultural norms of the Baganda people, one of the largest ethnic groups in East Africa.

Seated on mats inside a mud-floored hut, guests are served steaming-hot matooke – a traditional mashed banana dish cooked using banana leaves.

Communal eating is an age-old tradition of the Baganda.

Ewaffe Cultural Village is the brainchild of 30-year-old Aisha Nabwanika, who started the company seven months ago to address the gap in cultural tourism in Uganda.

Ewaffe Cultural Village is situated about 30 km away from the Ugandan Capital in the Central District of Mukono.

At the facility, guests are greeted by traditional dancers and musicians. They are then served a freshly squeezed banana juice served in gourds, a traditional cup.

Ewaffe Cultural village is a unique concept in the tourism industry in Uganda.

The cultural village offers visitors experiences in age-old traditions, like the preparation of traditional foods - foods that for many Ugandans have been replaced by modern cooking.