South African Police investigate alleged signature forgery by Zuma’s MK party

Will Jacob Zuma's Umkhonto we Sizwe (Mk) party stand in the May 29th election?

Police is Cape Town said Tuesday (Apr. 30) they were investigating if the group forged supporters' signatures to register for the general elections.

The latest investigation into the MK Party came after City Press, a national newspaper reported that a former party official told police there was an elaborate scheme to forge some of the 15,000 signatures required for parties by the Electoral Commission of SA.

On Monday, the Independent Electoral Commission called for a “speedy” probe.

Citing the MK Party spokesperson, local news outlet IOL reported Tuesday (Apr. 30) that the group welcomed the police investigation.

The spokesperson describing the author of the accusations as a party volunteer who became disgruntled after he was rejected from the party’s parliamentary list.

Former president Jacob Zuma remains popular in some parts the country.

In a shock-move last December, Jacob Zuma announced he would not back the ruling ANC through which he was elected South Africa's president twice.

27 million South Africans are registered to vote.

This year's general elections are expected to be one of the country's most fiercely contested polls.