Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrate Palm Sunday

Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrated Palm Sunday with prayers and a ceremony at the ornate Entoto Maryam Church outside Addis Ababa.

This significant day amongst Orthodox Christians marks the beginning of Holy Week and commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

Worshipers started the annual observance of Palm Sunday before dawn.

They prayed for hours, led by priests and deacons.

An ornately dressed horse, symbolising Jesus' entry into Jerusalem on a donkey, also took part in the celebration, walking on white garments laid down by children.

Worshipper, Mihret Yospeh, called for "peace, health and joy" as she took part in the festivities.

"For the coming year, may it be God's will that we celebrate with happiness and our nation be graced with peace," she said.