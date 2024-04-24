Niger, US begin talks on withdrawal of American troops

Talks have begun between the authorities in Niger and the US for the withdrawal of American troops stationed in two airbases in the sahelian nation.

On Tuesday both parties gave confirmation amid the decision of the Nigerien government last month to end military co-operation agreement with Washington.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary:

"We can confirm that discussions have begun between the United States and Niger for the orderly withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country. In the near future, the Department of Defense will provide a small delegation from the Pentagon and U.S. Africa Command to participate in those discussions."

Through two bases in Niger, the US has over the past decade performed counter-terrorism and global security operations against ISIS and Al Qaeda in the West African region. The future of those operations have been cast into doubt but the US pentagon press secretary tried to allay fears.

Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary:

" We'll continue to work with regional partners to address how best, to ensure that we can continue to do the kinds of things we do to not only protect our national interests but also look at the collective security of of regional partners."

The withdrawal of US troops was seen as inevitable after the arrival of 100 Russian soldiers in the sahelian nation earlier this month. There have also been mass protests across the capital Niamey calling for the US troops to leave.