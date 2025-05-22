Welcome to Africanews

U.S. attacks: Israeli embassy staff killed named

Law enforcement work the scene after two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Washington

Israel’s embassy in the US has named the couple shot dead in Washington as Yaron and Sarah. Israeli media reports their full names are Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram.

Israel’s president condemned the killing as a "despicable act of antisemitism." Officers say the victims were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum Wednesday evening when a suspect approached a group of four people and opened fire. The suspected gunman, identified by police as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, reportedly shouted “free, free Palestine” as he was arrested.

At a news conference following the attack, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter revealed that the couple had been planning to get engaged. Leiter said the male victim had purchased a ring earlier this week and had planned to propose during a trip to Jerusalem.

President Donald Trump suggested the killings were motivated by antisemitism and that there is no place for hate in the U.S. Meanwhile, The Israeli embassy expressed full confidence that authorities would “protect Israel’s representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States.”

