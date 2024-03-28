Russia launches strikes on Ukrainian targets, Ukraine repels offensives

Russia on Wednesday claimed to have launched strikes on targets including the storage points of Ukrainian drones, while Ukraine stated on the same day that it had repelled multiple Russian offensives and launched air strikes on Russian positions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that the Russian army attacked the gathering and storage points of Ukrainian drones and repelled Ukrainian attacks from multiple directions such as Kupyansk, Donetsk, and Avdeyevka, hitting Ukrainian anti-artillery radars, electronic warfare base stations, ammunition depots and other targets.

Russian air defense forces also intercepted multiple rockets fired by the Ukrainian army and shot down several drones.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast said on social media on the same day that the state was attacked several times by Ukrainian drones, resulting in personnel injuries.

On the same day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces issued a battle report stating that the Ukrainian army engaged in dozens of battles with the Russian army on the front line. The Ukrainian army also attacked Russian military personnel and military equipment, hitting important targets such as the Russian air defense system.

According to a report by the National News Agency of Ukraine on Wednesday, the mayor of Mykolayiv City in Ukraine stated that the city was attacked by two Russian ballistic missiles, injuring eight people. Four residential buildings and a company were also damaged in the attack.

The report also mentioned that the mayor of Kharkiv said on the same day that Russia used large-caliber missiles to attack the city for the first time, killing one and injuring 18. Rescue operations are still continuing