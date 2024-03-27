Vice president of Fatah calls for cease-fire compliance amid Gaza conflict

In response to the United Nations Security Council's resolution calling for a Gaza cease-fire, Mahmoud al-Aloul, vice president of the Fatah Movement, emphasized the critical next 48 hours to determine Israel's adherence to the resolution.

Al-Aloul expressed skepticism about Israel's compliance, stating, "it is frankly expected" that Israel will not adhere to the resolution.

Speaking during a visit to Cairo, Al-Aloul's remarks underscored the urgency of halting the violence in Gaza. He warned against the continuation of hostilities, citing the potential for further tragedy akin to the Oct. 7 attack, where Hamas militants targeted communities in southern Israel, resulting in significant casualties and abductions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dismissal of the resolution and vow to press ahead with the conflict further fueled tensions. Al-Aloul condemned the ongoing violence, labeling it an "extraordinary injustice" that risks exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Amidst calls for peace, Al-Aloul advocated for a political solution, emphasizing the importance of a two-state solution to provide hope for Palestinians. He called for increased Arab support and engagement to address the escalating situation in Gaza.

Al-Aloul's visit to Egypt with members of Fatah's central committee highlights regional efforts to address the Gaza crisis. During meetings with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Al-Aloul reiterated the imperative of international intervention and support to achieve a lasting cease-fire and pave the way for a political resolution to the conflict.