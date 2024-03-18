Welcome to Africanews

Kenyan athlete Asbel Rutto breaks record to win Rome marathon

By Agencies

Italy

Kenyan long-distance runner Asbel Rutto achieved a remarkable feat on Sunday by clinching victory in the Rome marathon while shattering his previous record by three minutes.

Rutto secured his triumph with an astonishing time of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and 23.61 seconds, showcasing exceptional athleticism and determination.

His stellar performance placed him comfortably ahead of the competition, with second-placed Brian Kispang trailing by over one minute and 30 seconds, followed closely by Sila Kiptoo, securing a remarkable 1-2-3 finish for Kenya.

Kenya also dominated the women's race, with Ivyne Lagat emerging victorious over her compatriot Lydia Simiyu. Lagat crossed the finish line after 2 hours, 24 minutes, and 35.36 seconds, maintaining a lead of more than 30 seconds ahead of Simiyu.

Ethiopia's Emebet Niguse secured the third position, completing the top three spots in the competition.

