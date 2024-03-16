Around 20 killed after house in Gaza flattened in Israeli strike

An Israeli strike early Saturday flattened a house in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing about three dozen people.

More than two thirds of them were women and children, according to hospital records.

At least 19 dead people, including nine children and five women, were brought to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Ragah, the hospital records show.

An Associated Press journalist at the facility saw the bodies. He said preparations for funeral services for the deal were underway Saturday morning at the hospital’s yard.

In Gaza City, first responders retrieved five bodies from under the rubble of a house in the eastern part of the city, the civil defence said. The house was hit by Israeli fire on Friday, it said.