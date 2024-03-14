Putin addresses French president's concerns over Russian presence in Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that heightened Russian influence in Africa has caused an "emotional reaction" in French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I think there is some kind of resentment, but when we maintained direct contacts with him (Macron), we spoke quite openly on this topic,” Putin said in an interview Wednesday.

Putin also maintained that Russia did not "go into Africa and force France out," and that Macron's main problem was to do with Wagner being a Russian organisation.

“It’s probably more convenient to be offended by someone without seeing your own problems. Perhaps such an acute, rather emotional reaction on the part of the French President is also connected with what is happening in some African states,” he added.

Putin said that he was not "inciting anyone" and was not setting anyone up against France.