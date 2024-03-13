Welcome to Africanews

Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in S.Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says

By Rédaction Africanews

Egypt

Three Egyptian Coptic monks have been tragically killed in what's described as a "criminal assault" within a monastery in South Africa, according to the Christian Coptic Orthodox Church of Egypt.

The incident is under investigation by South African authorities as a triple murder. The church spokesman stated on Facebook, "Three monks were subjected to a criminal assault inside our Coptic monastery," while a police spokesperson confirmed the discovery of the victims with stab wounds and noted that the motive remains unclear.

The surviving monk alleged being attacked with an iron rod before escaping. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges of violence in South Africa, with the Egyptian embassy in Johannesburg notified of the situation.

