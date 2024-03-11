Welcome to Africanews

Football: Guilavogui thanks the referee who “saved his life”

By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Germany

Mainz player Josuha Guilavogui has thanked referee Patrick Ittrich for potentially saving his life during a Bundesliga match after his tongue blocked his airway.

Guilavogui suffered a blow to the head from teammate Anthony Caci during Saturday's match at Bayern Munich. The French player remained motionless on the pitch, unconscious, before Ittrich arrived and put him in the recovery position, then adjusted his tongue so he could breathe again.

“We must act quickly, there is no praise to be given,” declared Ittrich afterwards. On Sunday, Guilavogui expressed his gratitude.

“Thank you very much for the quick intervention and help provided, Patrick Ittrich, my teammates and the doctors in Mainz!”, wrote the defensive midfielder on X. Mainz lost 8-1 and remains in the Bundesliga relegation zone.

