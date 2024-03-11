Football: Aubameyang still on top with Marseille

Five games, Five victories, Lots of somersaults. Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored both goals in Olympique de Marseille's victory over Nantes (2-0) at the Stade Vélodrome, which allowed them to move up to seventh place.

Coach Jean-Louis Gasset has transformed Marseille, winning all five of their matches since taking charge last month, scoring an impressive 18 goals in that time.

Aubameyang, who celebrates his goals by somersaulting, takes full advantage. The former Gabonese striker for Arsenal and Barcelona has scored eight times under Gasset.

Aubameyang took a cross from Senegalese winger Ismaïla Sarr to give Marseillais the lead in the 17th and Sarr was involved again when Aubameyang scored his second goal of the evening in the 79th, beating goalkeeper Alban Lafont in the second attempt.

He is Olympique Marseille's top scorer with 23 goals, including 11 in the league, and is in fine form ahead of the arrival of bitter rivals PSG on March 31.