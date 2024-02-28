Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Football: the Argentina-Nigeria match will ultimately not take place

Football: the Argentina-Nigeria match will ultimately not take place
Lionel Messi chases the ball with Nigeria's Bryan Idowu during the 2018 World Cup Group D match at the St Petersburg Stadium in St Petersburg, Russia, 26 June 2018   -  
Copyright © africanews
Michael Sohn/Copyright 2018 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

USA

Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Costa Rica rather than Nigeria in a gala match on March 26 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the latest change for a match that changed venue and opponent.

The world champions were initially scheduled to face Nigeria in Hangzhou and Ivory Coast in Beijing during a tour of China from March 18-26. This tour was canceled after Lionel Messi 's absence from Inter Miami's pre-season match in Hong Kong.

Last week, Argentina announced matches against El Salvador on March 22 at Lincoln Field in Philadelphia and against Nigeria four days later in Los Angeles. The Argentine Football Federation said on Tuesday that the latest change was due to administrative issues regarding visas .

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..