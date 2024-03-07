Suspected insurgents abduct scores in northeastern Nigeria

Suspected insurgents have abducted dozens of people in northeastern Nigeria.

According to local media, the abductions occurred on March 3rd as Internally displaced Nigerians went out of their villages of the Gamboru-Ngala area in Borno state.

The IDPS reportedly ventured out of their community to collect firewood.

The abductees are believed to be mostly women.

Their exact number has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

The UN's Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, said in a statement Wednesday (Mar. 07) that girls and boys were also among the abductees. Mohamed Fall estimates that over a hundred people have been abducted.

Citing Borno state authorities, BBC reported that a response team had been deployed to the area where the people were seized and that the road leading to the town has been closed.

An offshoot of Boko Haram known as Iswap has been accused.

Authorities in the Lake Chad ˈbeɪ.sən have been fighting insurgents for years. Jihadist insurgents have killed thousands and displaced millions.