Is Rwanda opposed to an AU-backed SADC operation in eastern DRC?

Rwanda has reportedly asked the African Union not to support troops from southern African countries deployed to fight armed groups in the war-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo's east.

In an undated letter circulated in the media since Monday (Mar. 04), Rwanda's Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta allegedly says to the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) that Rwanda learned “with great concern” about a scheduled meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council.

The document says part of the meeting's goals include assessing possible support that the AU and other strategic partners could extend to the mission.

Minister Vincent Biruta reportedly accuses the regional force of fighting alongside the DRC army and a coalition of armed groups, which include Rwandan rebels of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda.

Arguing the regional force cannot substitute for a political process, the minister urges the African Union not to ‘authorise’ or fund the mission.

In mid-February, Rwanda's top diplomat expressed concern at what he called "the abandonment of” political initiatives by the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo"; namely, the Luanda and Nairobi Processes.

M23 rebels and armed group fuelling insecurity and forcing thousands to displace.