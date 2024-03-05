Guinea-Bissau president holds talks with Palestine's Abbas

Umaro Sissoco Embalo
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks on Monday with the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), Abbas briefed the Guinea-Bissau leader on developments in Israel's war on Gaza.
Abbas thanked Embaló for Guinea-Bissau’s positions in international forums in support of the Palestinian people, stressing his eagerness to work to strengthen historical bilateral relations, according to WAFA.
Before traveling to Ramallah, Emablo met with Israel President Isaac Herzog on Sunday.
Embalo is the first African leader to visit Israel since the start of its deadly war on Gaza, which has pitted most African countries against Telaviv.
