Egyptian and Dutch Foreign ministers call for increased aid entering Gaza

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry hosted his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot on Monday (Mar. 04).

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that talks focused on enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries as well as on the war in Gaza and the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave,

"As the Netherlands, we find it very important, and we do hope that these negotiations which now take place, will lead to (an) immediate cease-fire of several weeks that will go to lead into to a cessation of hostilities, because we see that the people in Gaza are in a really dire humanitarian situation. They need humanitarian aid. There (it) is really necessary that there is a better dispersal of humanitarian aid into Gaza. And at the same time, it is necessary that the hostages are being released."

Following their meeting in the New Administrative Capital, the officials held a press. Sameh Shoukry gave fresh details about ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

"The negotiations are sensitive, I can't say there is optimism or pessimism, but we haven’t reached yet a point at which we can achieve a cease-fire. But it is important that everyone understands the importance of achieving this and to take responsibility for the decisions to be taken in this regard," he said.

"There must be a clear political will that goes along with this, and some countries have abilities, like the United States of America and there is a development there in the remarks that were said by the American vice president last night, when she spoke about the importance of an immediate cease-fire."

The US, Qatar and Egypt have been trying for weeks to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas before the start of the Muslim month of Ramadan.