Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenya, Ethiopia vow stronger ties

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, left and Kenya's President William Ruto, centre, listen to Kenya's national anthem, during a welcome ceremony, at State House in Nairobi   -  
Copyright © africanews
Andrew Kasuku/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Kenya

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Wednesday he wanted to resolve problems facing both his country and Kenya in order to elevate the economic standard of both countries.

Speaking at a luncheon hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi, Ahmed added that their bilateral ties were a role model that would work to "liberate Africa not only politically but also economically."

Ruto welcomed Ahmed to Nairobi on Wednesday, where the leaders discussed Ethiopia’s negotiations with the breakaway region of Somaliland to secure access to a seaport.

Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland on Jan. 1.

The document has rattled Somalia, which said it's prepared to go to war over it because it considers Somaliland part of its territory.

Somaliland says Ethiopia agreed to recognise its independence in return for a naval port.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..