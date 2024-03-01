Kenyan university accused of forcing Muslim students to attend church

Kenya's parliament head has ordered the education ministry to look into claims that a university in the country is making Muslim students go to Christian services.

Daystar University, a private Christian school near Nairobi, is also said to be keeping back grades of students who don't go to chapel.

The university says this isn't true, as per local reports.

These accusations came up in parliament from Kenyan MP Mohammed Ali, who thinks this goes against people's right to practice their religion freely.

The Education Minister, Ezekiel Machogu, passed on what the university said: "They say everyone knows it's a Christian school with its own beliefs and values."

"When students join, they agree to follow the Christian values and join in the spiritual activities," he said, quoting the university.

He also mentioned that students are supposed to attend 75% of chapel services each semester.

The ministry will also check out claims from Mr. Ali that the school promotes LGBTQ ideas in its teaching.