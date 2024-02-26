Summit in Kenya to address environmental crises

The sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly is taking place in Nairobi. The main item on the agenda is how multilateralism can help solve climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, according to the UN's environment chief.

"Irrespective of where we live, if you are polluted in Asia, then I'm polluted next door", Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP, said.

"If we have loss of biodiversity, it's a global loss to humanity", she added.

She explained that we should expect at UNEA-6 is people, decision makers looking into the horizon, being aware of what is it that's coming to us that could potentially damage our planet, and taking preemptive action to prevent this. And damage that is already here, taking decisions, against this damage, and so that we can, in fact, live on a sustainable and healthy planet."

The conference starts on Monday and will wrap up on Friday.

World leaders and more than 5,000 representatives from government, civil society and the private sector are expected to attend.