Chad: Authorities announce several deaths after attack on internal security agency

An attack on the offices of Chad’s internal security agency (ANSE) in the capital, N’Djamena, has killed several people. The attack is reported to have happened just hours after the announcement that the central African nation will hold a presidential election on May 6.

The government on Wednesday accused “elements” of the opposition party Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF) of orchestrating the attack. Its statement said the "situation is now completely under control" and warned that perpetraors were being sought and would be arrested.

The PSF is headed by opposition figure Yaya Dillo, one of the aspirants hoping to contest the May 6 presidential elections.

On Tuesday, Chad's election agency confirmed the dates for the upcoming presidential election, committing to hold two rounds with provisional results due on July 7. "Beyond this date, the country will fall into a legal vacuum" the statement added.

Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno will be contesting in the ballot. Deby Itno came to power after his father, Idriss Deby Itno, was killed while fighting rebels in 2021.

The country's election agency has said it would publish the lists of candidates selected by the Constitutional Council on March 24.