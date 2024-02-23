Opposition's call for presidential election date in Senegal goes unmet

Opponents of the postponement of the presidential election and the extension of Macky Sall's mandate in Senegal were left disappointed as their call for a specific election date went unanswered by the President.

The opposition had been pushing for the election to take place in March, aligning with the constitutional deadline of April 2nd for the handover of power. However, President Macky Sall has stated that he is awaiting the outcomes of a dialogue he initiated last week before committing to a precise election date.

This dialogue, set to take place next Monday and Tuesday, could potentially involve participation from imprisoned opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye of the former Pastef party, as well as his mentor Ousmane Sonko. President Macky Sall has indicated openness to Sonko's release.

The opposition's demand for clarity on the election date underscores the heightened political tensions in Senegal, as various factions await the next steps in the electoral process.