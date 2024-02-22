Beyoncé becomes the first black woman to top the country music rankings

Beyoncé has once again made history: the singer became the first black woman to top the Billboard country music chart.

Beyoncé achieved the feat after her new single "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart this week. She released the song on February 11 – during the Super Bowl – along with her other single "16 Carriages" , which debuted at number 9 on the same chart.

Both songs are set to appear on Beyoncé's upcoming country-themed album, called "Act II ," on March 29. It is a follow-up offering to his 2022 album "Renaissance", frequently called "Act I: Renaissance".

Beyoncé announced the new full album after a Verizon commercial she starred in aired during the Super Bowl this month.

Beyoncé is also the first woman to win the No. 1 spot on both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts since their debut in 1958, according to Billboard. The only other artists who have topped both are Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ray Charles.