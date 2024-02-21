Autopsy reveals Kelvin Kiptum died from severe head injuries

An autopsy has revealed that Kenyan world marathon record holder, Kelvin Kiptum, died from severe head injuries sustained in a car crash.

The athlete’s life was cut short in a late-night accident near his home in north-western Kenya on 11 February, in which his Rwandan coach, Gervais Hakizimana, also died.

Kiptum's death came just months after he set a men’s world record of 2 hours and 35 seconds in the Chicago Marathon.

The 24-year-old was reportedly planning a bid to run the 42-kilometre distance in under two hours in the Rotterdam marathon in April, a feat that has never been achieved before in open competition.

The late star runner will be laid to rest at his home village on Friday in what is expected to be a state event attend by Kenyan president, William Ruto.