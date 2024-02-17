Egypt: 10 thousand runners united for the Palestinian cause

Around 10, 000 runners participated in a Run for Gaza marathon in Cairo on Friday.

All ticket sales for the event are going to support the people in the Gaza Strip with urgent humanitarian aid.

Runners from 30 different countries were present, with one French participant telling The Associated Press that failing the people in Gaza is failing humanity.

"If we don't save people in Gaza, we are going to just fail humanity as humans so I think it is important" said runner Lauren Cocula.

The event was launched by Egyptian minister of Social Solidarity Nevin Al-Qabbaj in cooperation with the Egyptian Tribal and Families Council, the Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad and the Minister of Youth and Sports.

"More than 30 nationalities are here with us today in solidarity and support of reaching a ceasefire and stopping the war and reaching truce for the Palestinian people and these are voices that we hope it reaches the whole world" said Egyptian minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad.

The run took place in the Wadi Degla natural protectorate in the district of Maadi in Cairo.