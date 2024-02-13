Tiger Woods launches new apparel brand

Golf star Tiger Woods has launched a new clothing brand through an extended partnership with the company TaylorMade Golf.

The partnership with TaylorMade Golf follows the end of Woods' 27-year relationship with Nike, which dated to when Woods turned pro in August 1996.

Nike ended its equipment business (golf clubs and golf balls) in 2016. Woods previously had a deal with TaylorMade for clubs and with Bridgestone for the golf ball.

The apparel and footwear line is called Sun Day Red, playing on Woods' fondness for wearing the colour red on Sundays.

The brand's logo showing an image of a tiger stretched across the three words incorporates Woods' 15 major championships. The golfer says he would update the logo if here to win another major.

The logo came from the “Rule of Three” — using three words for greater impact. Woods is fond of saying his goals in golf were to “Work hard, think hard, play hard.”

“I have learned so much over the years and have a lifetime of experience adjusting my apparel and footwear to help me play better based on the way it was constructed,” Woods said. “There are things that I could tell you that no one knew I was doing over the years. I’m ready to share those secrets with the world.”

TaylorMade Golf plans to launch online in the United States and Canada its first apparel line for men on May 1, between the Masters and the PGA Championship.

The hope is to expand to key markets, along with eventually adding footwear, women’s and kids’ lines.