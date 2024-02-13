Welcome to Africanews

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast soccer team captain Alain Max Gladel, right, and Emerse Fae, left, with Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara  
By Rédaction Africanews

with Ali Bamba

Ivory Coast

Celebrations for Ivory Coast’s football team continued on Tuesday as the country marked its victory in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Players, coaches, and officials were received by head of state, Alassane Ouattara, for a reception at the Presidential Palace.

The victorious Elephants, African champions in 2023, received medals from Ouattara and each members of the squad received a monetary gift.

In the country’s National Order of Merit, team officials were awarded the rank of Commander, while the coaches and players were named Chevalier and officers.

Today was about the president showing his gratitude and above all his confidence in this team, which showed bravery and resilience throughout the African Cup of Nations.

The hosts progression to the final seemed unlikely in the early stages of the competition, but the team fought back to defeat Nigeria 2-1 in the final on Sunday.

