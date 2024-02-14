Welcome to Africanews

Zambia footballer Kundananji becomes most expensive women's player

Racheal Kundananji   -  
By Africanews

Zambia

Only six years after making her debut on team Zambia, footballer Racheal Kundananji has become the world's most expensive women's player.

The 23-year-old has signed a deal with Bay FC of the American National Women's Soccer League worth $860,000, prising her away from Madrid CFF.

Kundananji is the first African player, male or female, to break a world transfer, with the upstaging the previous female record of £400,000 in a deal between Keira Walsh and Barcelona in 2022.

After a promising start in 2018 scoring three goals for Zambia at that year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations, her rise has been meteoric, scoring 33 Liga F goals in 43 games during her 18 months with Madrid.

The Zambia international will now be playing alongside Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala, the six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year, forming a team that will no doubt be the envy of clubs across the world.

