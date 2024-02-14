Zambia footballer Kundananji becomes most expensive women's player

Only six years after making her debut on team Zambia, footballer Racheal Kundananji has become the world's most expensive women's player.

The 23-year-old has signed a deal with Bay FC of the American National Women's Soccer League worth $860,000, prising her away from Madrid CFF.

Kundananji is the first African player, male or female, to break a world transfer, with the upstaging the previous female record of £400,000 in a deal between Keira Walsh and Barcelona in 2022.

After a promising start in 2018 scoring three goals for Zambia at that year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations, her rise has been meteoric, scoring 33 Liga F goals in 43 games during her 18 months with Madrid.

The Zambia international will now be playing alongside Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala, the six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year, forming a team that will no doubt be the envy of clubs across the world.