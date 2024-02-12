Kelvin Kiptum: Kenyan athletes react to news of his death

Kenya
Kenyan athletes have reacted with shock to the news of world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum's death on Sunday
The 24-year-old Kenyan was killed in a one-car road accident, alongside his Rwandan coach. Another female passenger was rushed to hospital.
Kiptum had the world record he set last year at the Chicago Marathon ratified by international track federation World Athletics just last week.
He was one of the most exciting prospects to emerge in road running in years and was a clear contender for gold in the marathon at the Paris Olympics in August.
Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana were killed in the crash at around 11 p.m.
Fellow athlete Geoffery Kamworor said he could not believe the news and is still in shock.
Another Kenyan athlete, Milcah Chemos, confirmed their deaths to the Associated Press. She was at the hospital mortuary where the bodies were taken and had seen Kiptum's body, she said.
She struggled to speak while breaking down in tears.
“I have no words to explain the loss of Kelvin,” she said.
The crash happened on a road between the towns of Eldoret and Kaptagat in western Kenya, Chemos said, in the heart of the high-altitude region that’s renowned as a training base for top distance runners from Kenya and across the world.
Kiptum was born and raised in the area.
Chemos said she went to the hospital with other athletes and members of Kiptum's family after hearing the news.
The family members, which included Kiptum's father, were there to identify his body.
01:36
Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosts Kenyan counterpart Musalia Mudavadi
01:35
Kenyan police updates on Nairobi massive gas explosion
02:00
Gas explosions in Kenyan capital kill at least 2, injure 200
Go to video
Man wanted for allegedly killing girlfriend and leaving body at Boston airport is arrested in Kenya
Go to video
Kenya: Appeals Court blocks government's attempt to revive controversial housing tax
01:15
Kenyan court rules deployment of police officers to Haiti illegal