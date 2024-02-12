Deadly blast rocks Cameroon's national youth day

Correspondent reports from the ground revealed the grim reality faced by those affected by the explosion, with families grappling with the aftermath of the tragedy and communities shaken by the violence that disrupted what should have been a day of celebration and unity.

A devastating explosion marred Cameroon's National Youth Day commemoration, as an improvised explosive device ripped through a food sales outlet in the town of Nkambe, leaving a trail of destruction and injuring numerous individuals, including children. The attack, believed to be orchestrated by separatist fighters, underscored the ongoing unrest in the country's Anglophone regions and cast a shadow over the annual celebration.

According to reports from state radio and television station CRTV, the explosion occurred just two hours after a parade of schoolchildren marked the occasion of National Youth Day. Videos circulated on social networks depicted scenes of chaos, with children clad in blue school uniforms fleeing the scene alongside injured adults receiving assistance from bystanders.