DR Congo: South Africa set to deploy 2,900 soldiers to east DRC

South Africa is set to deploy a contingent of 2,900 soldiers to the Democratic Republic of Congo to aid in the fights against armed rebel groups in the east.

In a statement on Monday, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said the deployment is expected to cost R2 billion ($105m; £83m) and will last until December this year.

Malawi and Tanzania will also contribute troops to the mission, which is replacing the East African regional force which left the DRC last December after the Congolese government deemed it ineffective.

The troops are part of South Africa's contribution to the Southern African Development Community's Eastern Congo Mission, approved in May last year to address the worsening security situation in the area.

In recent weeks, violence in the east has spiralled, with deadly attacks by the M23 rebel group forcing thousands to flee their homes and seek safety in the city of Goma.

M23 has since made further advances and is approaching the city, located in North Kivu province.