Erasmus back as head coach as Springboks set sites on 2027 Rugby World Cup

Rassie Erasmus is back as head coach of the Springboks in a new contract that will see him lead the team to the Rugby World Cup in Australia in 2027.

South Africa Rugby on Tuesday confirmed that he had been signed on for the next four years, following the departure of Jacques Nienaber to Irish side, Leinster.

Erasmus was the Boks’ head coach when they lifted their 2019 World Cup trophy, and was director of rugby when the team claimed their fourth title in the competition in France last October.

He says it is a great honour to coach the Springboks again and that the main difference with the last four years is that he will be more hands-on in the field sessions.

"In my role as director of rugby in the last four years I continued to oversee the team structures and strategy in conjunction with Jacques and the other coaches, so it should be an easy transition back into the head coach role,” he said.

Erasmus is currently in hospital where he is recovering from chemical burns sustained in what has been described as a “freak accident”.

As part of the shake-up of the coaching staff, former Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery has been added to the technical team as defence coach, while ex-New Zealand flyhalf Tony Brown has been signed up to sharpen the Boks’ attack.

"We believe that with the continuity in the coaching structures and the exciting additions, we are in good hands in the ultimate objective of claiming a hat-trick of World Cup titles," said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

The Springboks are scheduled to play their first Test of the year against Ireland on 6 July.