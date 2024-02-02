Welcome to Africanews

Gas explosions in Kenyan capital kill at least 2, injure 200

By AP

Kenya

Gas explosions at an industrial building in Kenya's capital killed at least two people and injured 200 others, sending a fiery smoke plume rising over homes early Friday, authorities said.

The deaths of an adult and a minor were confirmed as of 4:30 a.m. and the toll may rise as the day breaks, said Wesley Kimeto, police chief for the Embakasi neighbourhood where the explosions occurred.

A company was refilling gas cylinders when the fire started and it badly damaged the building where the company was based, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said.

The fire started around midnight, and firefighters Friday morning were still putting out flames that had spread to nearby warehouses. The initial cause of the fire was unknown.

Nairobi residents who took several videos of the fire with their phones were heard speaking in concerned tones, some of them screaming.

The proximity of the industrial company to residences raised questions about enforcement of city plans.

Officials at the county government have been accused of taking bribes to overlook building codes and regulations.

