Kenyan police updates on Nairobi massive gas explosion

Early Friday (Feb.02nd) moring, Kenyan firefighters were still hosing a warehouse after a vehicle loaded with gas exploded igniting homes, vehicles and businesses in Nairobi.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police revised the death toll to a least 3 fatalities.

Around 270 people were injured the assistant inspector at the scene said.

"We have around 271 people who are admitted in various hospitals in Nairobi. With Mama Lucy (hospital) having the bulk, 140 are there. The rest of the resident hospitals have various numbers, 21 were treated on site and allowed to go back to their home. We have 3 fatalities, that is as at now."

The inferno started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Mradi area of the Nairobi neighborhood of Embakasi.

A number of residents were likely inside their homes when the fire reached their houses.

A local MP feared the death toll would rise.

"There is still a search going on of whether there are bodies which have been burnt in various houses and we are asking Kenyans to pray for us," Babu Owino, MP Embakasi East said.

This is a time when we are saddened by such an incident. It has never occurred before."

An explosion of a truck loaded with gas ignited the huge fireball, and a flying gas cylinder set of the fire that burned down the Oriental Godown, a warehouse that deals with garments and textiles.