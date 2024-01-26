AFCON: Nigeria face Cameroon in round of 16 clash

AFCON 2023
Nigeria will meet Cameroon on Saturday January 27, at Abidjan's Félicia stadium, in the first fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16. It is highly anticipated clash.
At a pre-match press conference on Friday, Jose Peseiro, coach of the Super Eagles said Nigeria was aiming to win.
Cameroon's Rigobert Song said while he respected Nigeria, his team was coming for victory.
"We started slowly. We're gradually building up, and tomorrow's match is going to be another game," Song said.
Both teams have had an underwhelming start to the campaign. Nigeria finished second in Group A behind Equatorial Guinea, while Cameroon narrowly survived elimination thanks to a late 3-2 win against Gambia.
The two giants of African football have met three times on the continent's biggest stage, with Nigeria winning 3-2 in 2019 and 2-1 in 2004 after Cameroon triumphed 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw four years earlier.
HEAD- TO-HEAD
Matches 8
Nigeria wins 4
Cameroon wins 2
Draws 2
